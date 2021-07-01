The Banker names KFH Best Islamic Bank in Middle East, Kuwait

Kuwait City

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has won ‘Best Islamic Bank in Middle East’ and ‘Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait’ 2021 Awards from the prestigious ‘The Banker Magazine’ owned by The Financial Times.

The Banker` jury named KFH best Islamic bank in the Middle East and Kuwait due to the bank’s leading role in adopting digital technologies in areas like cross-border remittances and cardless withdraws.

The Magazine said that this year’s awards recognize Islamic lenders that have managed to keep pace with the growing sophistication and increasing demands of Islamic banking customers around the world, particularly within the digital realm.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Abdulwahab Al-Roshood, said: ‘We are proud of this recognition because it confirms our efficient performance and excellence in delivering high-quality innovative products through developed digital infrastructure.

It also reflects KFH`s successful digital transformation strategy which has been a milestone during Covid-19 crisis’.

He confirmed that KFH Group is keen on maintaining its proactive approach in embracing technology and innovation and focusing on reshaping customer experience by delivering best developed banking solutions.

Al-Roshood said that winning the two awards added to the previous prestigious well-deserved awards KFH won this year, thanks to the continuous improvement in products and services offered by the bank and its keenness to keep up with innovations and developments in the global banking sector and to boost the banking industry in Kuwait.

He added that the digital services offered recently by KFH witnessed big boom through launching a series of innovative digital banking solutions.

These solutions include, for example and not limited to, opening bank account online service for citizens and residents, digital signature service in personal financing products that includes the electronic handling of all paper documents, Baiti Online that allows viewing and managing children's accounts through father's account via KFHonline, and ProgressSoft's Electronic Forms solution which fully transforms traditional banking forms into electronic.