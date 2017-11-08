The American assurance?

ADDRESSING the fourth round of Pakistan-US bilateral dialogue in Islamabad on Monday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, revealed that the United States has held out an assurance to Pakistan that Indian role in Afghanistan would be limited to provision of economic assistance to the war-torn country. This is important, as Pakistan has repeatedly expressed concern over India’s role in the US strategy, saying its security concerns in the region should be recognised.

Pakistan has been complaining that giving undue role to India in Afghanistan amounts to insulting the country’s longstanding and sincere contribution, sacrifices and achievements in the war against terrorism. Pakistan has borne the brunt of the Afghan conflict both in terms of human, material losses and that is why it genuinely believes its security interests must be kept in view while negotiating or finding a solution to the Afghan problem. This was the red line for Pakistan in extending cooperation with regard to war on terror and there were apprehensions that if the United States went ahead with its declared policy of seeking more role for India in Afghanistan there could be serious setback to Pak-US cooperation in the war on terror. The Foreign Minister’s remarks show that at last the United States has understood Pakistan’s legitimate concerns and is willing to address them, yet we would point out to our policy-makers not to believe in verbal assurances or statements as these must be substantiated by ground realities. At the moment, the ground reality is that there is closer military, intelligence cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi to the disadvantage of Islamabad as there is ample evidence of RAW-NDS collusion to harm interests of Pakistan in different ways. Also unusual number of Indian consulates in Afghanistan and military personnel are not there to forge economic cooperation but plan and execute anti-Pakistan agenda. Therefore, Pakistan should have a closer watch on activities of India in Afghanistan and check, expose its real designs. In his speech, the Foreign Minister also repeated Pakistan’s demand that the United States should timely share intelligence with Islamabad regarding activities and movement of terrorists and leave the job of taking ground action to Pakistan. Increase in drone strikes is a clear indication that so far the United States has not obliged, therefore, Pakistan should continue to stress its point during engagements at different levels.

