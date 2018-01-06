The agenda for development

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

In its fifth and final year of five years constitutional tenure, the federal government earnestly and sincerely in a committed manner is executing a very huge Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 with total outlay of Rs2113 billion which is the highest so far in the history of Pakistan and has been formulated in line with the overall development agenda of the government and is as much as 26 per cent higher than last year’s figures of Rs1675 billion and including Rs1112 billion for the Annual Development Programmes (ADPs) of the provinces. The federal government is implementing an agenda for accelerating development, progress and prosperity throughout the country and for this purpose has been increasing allocations for the PSDP every year since its coming into power.

It amply depicts the seven pillars of Vision 2025 viz a viz achieving higher, sustained and inclusive growth, reducing poverty, investment in human capital, improvement of infrastructure, balanced development of less developed areas and achievement of food, water and energy security. Ample funds have been allocated for financing and implementing programmes and projects with the cherish objective of achieving Sustained Development Goals (SDGs). The provincial governments were also accordingly advised to tailor their programmes in line with the SDGs as part of the national development agenda and they had done so to the maximum extent possible.

According to the Planning Commission sources, for the PSDP so formulated and under implementation since July 2017 , it has been ensured by all ministries and divisions that the projects fall in the priority sectors and will be making good contributions towards achieving the goals of Vision 2026 and 11thFive Year Plan 2013-18; ongoing development projects in all sectors have been adequately financed for ensuring scheduled completion with no cost or time over-runs; foreign grants and loans commitments have been appropriately budgeted; adequate focus has been given development projects pertaining to the subjects allocated to the federal government under 18th Constitutional Amendment; felt-needs of less-developed areas have also been appropriately catered; vertical programmes of health and population welfare have been financed adequately in accordance of decisions taken by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in April 2011; new projects have been financed to at least 20-25 per cent of local cost only falling within the priority sectors, and; China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects initiated on EPC contract basis have been allocated required funds.

The PSDP so being executed earnestly includes 1002 development involving overall cost of Rs 7.9 trillion . Out of these, 631 projects are ongoing and adequately funded for ensuring timely completion and only 371 new development projects.

CPEC is a great game changer for economic growth and generating employment opportunities. It is a great source of regional and national integration boosting trade and promoting economic activities.

Contrary to the generally prevailing impression that China and Chinese companies are entirely financing their launched projects in energy, infrastructure and other sectors, number of important projects under CPEC have also been listed and adequately financed in the PDSP.

For the information of all those interested, these include Construction of Thakot to Havelian Road (118 KM), Construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (59.1 KM), Rehabilitation of D.I. Khan Mughul Kot Road (50 KM),Construction of Hakla on M-1 o Yarik Dera Ismail Khan Motorway. Lahore-Abdul Hakim Road (230 KM),Multan-Sukkur Motorway (387 KM), Zhob Mughul Kot Road ( 81 KM), Basima-Khuzdar Road (106 KM), Dualization of Yarik-Mughulkot-Zhib section and Zhob Bypass (210 KM), Sukkur-Hyderabad Road (296 KM), Construction of Eastbay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, Construction of Cross Border Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) System between China and Pakistan for international connectivity, Provision of fresh water treatment, water supply and Distribution Facilities in Gwadar, Comprehensive Feasibility Study for Upgradation/Rehabilitation of Mainline-1 and New Dry Port at Havelian (Balder) Haripur, Feasibility study for Rail Link from Havelian to Pak-China border (682 KM), Infrastructure Development of Export Processing Zone at Gwadar, Feasibility Studies to connect Gwadar with Karachi, to Basima and Jacobabad via Khuzdar, Gilgit-Shandoor–Chital Chakdara Road, Mirpur-Mangla-Muzaffarabad–Mansehra Road among several others.

In brief, number of new initiatives which have also been included in the ongoing PSDP are Infrastructure Upgradation Project of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, Pakistan Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project, Construction of National Academy of Public Finance and Accountancy, Construction of State Guest House and Conference Centre a Islamabad, Establishment of National Science & Technology Park at Central Campus of National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Uplifting of Academic and Infrastructure Facilities at Hazara University Mansehra, Revision of accommodation facilities for female students in Public Sector Universities, Pak UK Knowledge Park, National Livestock Technology Park University of Veterinary University Ravi Campus, Establishment of National Institute of Applied Technology to support CPEC initiatives, National Business Development Programme for Small Medium Enterprises, Establishment of Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Nuclear Medicine Gilgit, Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy Phase-11, Establishment of National Centre for Cyber Security Robotics and Automation, Establishment of Advanced Technology Training Centre at Knowledge Park Muridke, Establishment of Textile Training and Research Cenre Faisalabad, Prime Minister’s Programme for New Hospitals, National Prevenive Health Programme, Strengthening of Sports Infrastructure in Pakistan, Better Cotton Initiatives for Sustainable Cotton Production in Pakistan and Expo Centre at Islamabad and Quetta.

Furthermore, due priority has been accorded to transport and communication sector, bulk of the investment under CPEC is committed for the power sector, adequate funds have been provided for ensuring fast track development of Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, though the social sector primarily is the responsibility of the provincial governments but for supporting their efforts the federal government has provided substantial funds for financing vertical programmes of health and population welfare sectors, substantial allocations have been provided for Greater Karachi Water Supply Project for addressing water shortage of Karachi and for Green Line Bus Transit System ensure provision of decent commuters transport facility to he Karachiites and additionally substantial allocations have also been provided for water sector schemes particularly small dams for irrigation and drinking purposes in Balochistan in order to issue water shortage issue, for improving social service delivery and socio-economic indicators throughout the country “Pakistan Social Development Goals and Community Development Programme which was initiated by the federal government during 2014-15 is also continuing during current fiscal with the prime objective of promoting balanced growth and for supplementing efforts of the provincial governments and special development programme for enhancing security and rehabilitating infrastructure to ease out resettlement of Temporarily Dislocated Persons (TDPs) in the tribal areas launched during 2015-16 is also continuing during ongoing fiscal as developmental activities can only be undertaken in an environment of peace and security.

For ensuring timely completion of development projects and programmes for the welfare and well-being of the people a mechanism for periodical releases of funds particularly for meeting the requirements for adequate funds for fast moving projects, a proper and effective system is already in place which is working quite satisfactorily.

