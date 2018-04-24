The affordable uberMOTO comes to Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has launched its bike sharing service uberMOTO in Karachi. This service follows the extremely successful launch of uberMOTO in Lahore last month, giving thousands of people access to quick, convenient and affordable transport at a push of a button through the Uber app. A safety session was held in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) especially for the motor-bike riders before the launch. The session provided guidance and information to the Uber motorbike-riders on the best road-safety practices to adopt while on the road. An ‘uberMOTO ride Karachi’ was also held, where Uber showed support to the Karachi biker community and emphasised the use of safety gear when using uberMOTO. For every rider that joined the bike ride, Uber Pakistan donated a helmet to a motorbike-rider. The ‘uberMOTO ride Karachi’ started from outside Urdu Science College and went through Neepa, NagunChorangi, Nazimabad, Civic Center and Quaid-e-Azam road.