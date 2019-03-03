The £90m man Nicolas to arrive Pakistan on March 5

Lahore

Nicolas Anelka, former PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and French International talisman has been enlisted to World Soccer Stars and is all set to arrive , Pakistan, Islamabad on March 5. TouchSky Group-World Soccer Stars has hired the services of Nicolas as a crucial signing in pursuit to revive and uplift football in Pakistan,” said a spokesperson of the TouchSky here on Saturday. “ Following unveiling of Kaka, Figo and AKON on 10 January in Karachi and Lahore, Anelka has also penned a strategic long term deal with World Soccer Stars,” she said. Anelka will meet the new President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Ashfaq Shah to reinforce the development of the 20 point agenda to uplift football. “The aspiration of millions of football fanatics in Pakistan is now about making their dreams become a reality and not only to witness world-class players arriving in Pakistan with exhibition matches but to inject new life line into football offering real tangible outcomes for Pakistan,” she added.

The expert knowledge of Anelka is based on offensive coaching style which he currently offers at Lille OSC Youth in France Ligue 1. The visit is designed to help grow technical understanding for PFF through a partnership with TouchSky Group-World Soccer Stars.

Nicolas Anelka said, “My participation is to help boost football in Pakistan and having embraced Islam I have a special connection with Pakistan. I have forged a special relationship with World Soccer Stars tour. I am confident of this tour being one of its kind on 26-29 April 2019 in Karachi and Lahore so look forward to exciting my fans in Pakistan.”

Ahmer Kunwar of TSG-World Soccer Stars said our vision hails from top down and bottom up approach to drive appropriate structures across core levels of football in Pakistan. Anelkas visit is to discuss a deep-dive discussion with PFF on supporting the domestic league structure and the presence of Anelka reinforces our intent who has taken time out before the tour to discuss structured gateway to European football for Pakistani players.—APP

