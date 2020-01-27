Thatta water reference Court summons Zardari, others

Islamabad

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday summoned former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme reference, an offshoot of the multi-billion scam involving money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The accountability judge also issued a notice to Nadeem Bhutto, in-charge of the Naudero House and co-accused Ashfaq Leghari.

They have been instructed to turn up on Feb 12. According to the reference, the instant case pertains to illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme, Thatta to a private contractor.

Zardari was released after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dec 11 on medical grounds.–INP