Thatta Water case Zardari to be indicted on Aug 4

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An accountability court has announced that it will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta Water Supply reference on August 4. The Thatta Water Supply is a supplementary reference part of the fake bank accounts and mega money-laundering scam reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the PPP leader.

The accountability court, during the hearing on Tuesday, directed all the accused to appear on August 4. Zardari, who is also one of the accused in the Park Lane reference, was to be indicted in the same reference but it was also deferred earlier this month, after the former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek requested the court for additional time to prepare for the case. In an earlier hearing, the court had also deferred Zardari’s indictment the reference after his counsel submitted an application, seeking exemption of his client from appearance due to illness and the COVID-19 situation in the country.