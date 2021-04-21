Thatta PPP leadership term Governor’s visit ‘purposeless’

Our Correspondent Thatta

The local leadership of Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) district Thatta has termed the visit of Governor Sindh to Thatta “purposeless” saying that his visit was meant to attain the political aims and objectives of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI).

District President PPP and former MPA Sadiq Memon said that he did not announce any development scheme for the coastal district nor he seems interested in resolving the water woes of Sindh.

‘ Water is not being released Kotri downstream leading to water scarcity in the tail-end areas of the district followed by sea intrusion, a constant threat that Thatta is facing for years; but all that burden the federal government has thrown on the shoulders of Sindh Government; he added.

Secretary-General PPP district Thatta and veteran politician said that during the Governor’s visit last year he said to the poor woman that Imran Khan was giving money to them under Ahsas Kafalat Programme but that lady glaringly replied;” We are getting money under Benazir Income Support Programme”. Salute to that lady who told him the truth; he said.

Criticizing the PTI Government Sadiq Memon Said that the current state of affairs had proved that Mr. Khan failed to deliver. He was an expert at making promises and tall claims but unfortunately, he could not deliver.