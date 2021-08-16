Thatta: Man who raped the corpse shot dead in police encounter

At Shah Inayat cemetery in Thatta, police shot and killed a guy who was engaged in raping and exhuming the corpse of a 14-year-old girl.

According to reports citing police authorities, necrophile Rafique Chandio was arrested on Saturday after a case was filed against him based on the girl’s family’s complaint. He was apprehended at Mirpur Sakro, some 33 kilometers from Thatta.

According to authorities, the accused attempted to flee from police custody. He opened fire on police officers near Gharo’s Babra Mori and was killed in the crossfire. According to reports from SSP Thatta, Chandio had become a symbol of fear for the locals. According to the FIR, Chandio had a history of selling liquor and molesting minors.

The girl was buried two days ago in Molvi Ashraf Chandio village, Thatta district, after succumbing to a brief illness. A day later, her corpse was discovered in a field by some youngsters.

“When my brother and cousin went to the grave today around 7 am in the morning, they saw the grave open and the body missing,” the father told policemen.

They immediately notified the police, who transferred the corpse to the taluka hospital for medical evaluation, according to Ramzan. Rape was verified by the medical report. After the medico-legal procedures were completed, the corpse was reburied.

