That’s the way to go PM Shehbaz Sharif!

By: Ahmed Raza

Each individual of this world, whatsoever nation he or she is living in, their needs would remain the same. Every person would love to have quality education without any hurdle. If required medical support, they would be assured complete care, and timely justice along with all the basic facilities a citizen must have, these are the traits of an excellent and a responsive state.

Pakistan undoubtedly currently is in its developing phase, and is also faced with many critical and grave issues. The present scenario of our country demands a leader whose vision and commitment is solely related to public welfare and making Pakistan a prosperous state.

Taking this whole picture into account, the Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has all those attributes, which right now are essential for our nation’s growth. The notion of Mian Shehbaz’s politics revolve around delivering to the masses, and this is a great reason that his actions speak louder than his words. The approach of Shehbaz Sharif’s politics is totally about establishing projects which are completely related to public welfare, and under his fabulous leadership, Punjab in the last nine and a half years has attained remarkable achievements in the public sector.

The CM Shehbaz, who also recently has become the party President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), visited Peshawar this Wednesday to address the PML-N’s workers convention. His visit to Peshawar is considered of great significance because everyone in Pakistan are now looking forward to him as the future Prime Minister (PM), and as party President, he is also gearing himself to actively take on board every member of the party from all over Pakistan. The people of Peshawar warmly welcomed CM Shehbaz, since they themselves are very fond of his working style, and the political experts have a firm opinion that PML-N now under Mian Shehbaz’s leadership will be a massive force in KPK in the upcoming General Elections.

Great part of CM Shehbaz’s address to workers was his starting in Pashto language, which was extremely liked by all, and especially renowned Awami National Party (ANP) leader Bushra Gohar through her tweet acknowledged his beautiful communication manner.

Appreciate your effort to communicate in #Pashto with your Party workers in #Peshawar. On the other hand #TakhteBanigala controlled #NayaPakhtunkhwa CM admitted hatred & contempt for his mother tongue on the floor of PA—Wa cha sar ka ma duz oshi cha Pakhtu ka khabara waWaRm. — Bushra Gohar (@BushraGohar) April 11, 2018

The adviser to Prime Minister and a vigilant PML-N worker in the KPK Amir Muqam thanked CM Shehbaz on behalf of the KPK people for always helping them, especially during tough times of flood and life-threatening dengue disease. He openly criticized the current Chief Minister of KPK by saying that actually it his responsibility to take care of the masses in crucial times, but it is CM Shehbaz that time and again has proved his love for the KPK people, and the whole Pakistan surely needs a national leader like him.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif himself thanked the love and support he received today in KPK, and vowed that PML-N INSHAALLAH, after winning will take KPK to the new heights of prosperity.

Great day in Peshawar today. People of KP have seen through the game played on them in the name of 'change'. Was glad to find that the KP chapter of PMLN is ready to call PTI's bluff in upcoming election. I left for Lahore with a new confidence. Thank you Peshawar. Thank you KP! pic.twitter.com/ISpuHWopHo — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 11, 2018



He said that if PML-N is given a chance in KPK, he will bring Peshawar at par with Lahore. CM Shehbaz took a jibe at the KPK Metro Bus project, which is being made a snail pace. He said if given chance, he would complete this project in just five months that speaks highly about his confidence and achievements which he already has achieved in Punjab.

The highlight of CM’s address was announcing Amir Muqam as party’s future candidate for the post of Chief Minister in KPK, since he really liked and acknowledged his hard work for the party in this province.

What stands Mian Shehbaz from the rest is his nationalistic trait, as he on numerous occasions has said that all institutions are respectable, and believes that the Judiciary, Pakistan Army and the Parliament must work mutually for meeting the challenges being faced by Pakistan so that our lovely homeland can achieve remarkable triumphs.

This is a major reason that his own party has an absolute consensus over Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as party’s candidate for the position of Prime Minister in the upcoming General Election, and the majority in Pakistan today feel that he is the right man today to INSHAALLAH take our nation forward.