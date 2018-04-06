Thar’s unending trail of death

Staff Reporter

While the government takes pride in enhancing country’s.economic growth rate and expand-ing middle class, it is embarrassing and unfortunate that our children are dying of malnutri-tion and disease. According to an estimate about half of our children are chronically malnour-ished, the situation is far worse in resource rich but poverty stricken Tharparkar District where one has seen an unending trail of death and devastation over the last many years due to starvation and lack of proper healthcare facilities—APP