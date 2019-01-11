Thar’s Coal

?Apart from Thar’s appalling condition of scarcity of water and starvation owing to which sad demises of folks are always discussed which should be addressed under come what may following by remedial measures on an urgent basis without any compromise but one good step was taken in Thar i.e. to get the coal through open pit mining. There is a project running in Islamkot, Thar, which is reckoned as Pakistan’s most expensive project amounting to 200 billion dollar by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. It was claimed by the Company that approximately 175 billion coal buried beneath the earth at 145m depth and to reach there they had to dig earth through open pit mining.

They had started mining in 2016 and finally they have now reached to coal. Simultaneously, construction of power plants was also started and expected that from 2019, they would be able to produce electricity. It was also claimed that magnitude of coal is that much through which electricity could be produced for next 50 years. Well, if it happens according to what was claimed, this project could change the fate of Sindh specifically.

This project has produced employment opportunities as well for Tharis and the best thing is that they have preferred local Tharis for employment. SECMC has hired qualified and experienced trainers to train local Tharis to equip them with skills required getting different works from them like porter, plumber and drivers. Surprisingly, females are trained for dumper drivers. During their training stipend is also paid to trainees. Some of local Tharis have become engineers and their education expenses were born by SECMC. Thar was the most neglected district of Sindh but as the coal is found in Islamkot, Thar, the prices of the houses and plots have increased drastically. This is the good aspect of Thar which should also be highlighted.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp