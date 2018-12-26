Thar witnesses its first football tournament

Tharparkar

‘We didn’t expect to win,’ the Thar Terminators coach Zakaullah exclaimed as his team was about to take the trophy of the Thar Foundation All Sindh Girls tournament as they defeated Karachi Royals 2-1 on penalty kicks on their home ground in Islamkot Taluqa on Tuesday.

It was big for the team to win, but even a bigger event for the spectators who were witnessing a football tournament for the first time.

In fact, the U13 tournament is the first football tournament to take place in Tharparkar. The three-day event only saw increase in the crowd from day one till the final, while the spectators mostly consisted of boys and men cheering for the girls, with third graders commenting on how they would want to play football too.

Zakaullah along with his fellow coaches Mohammad Hanif and Jumman are finally seeing the fruits of their labour.

The youngsters ranging from 21 to 24 years of age had only been introduced to football in April, where they trained their students at the Thar Foundation school, where they also teach.

‘We never thought we can defeat children from Karachi, it is the biggest city and the children their train regularly. But we had only hoped to win. Our girls are ecstatic. They win the trophy, the money, now they want to play more seriously after this tournament,’ Zakaullah told media.

The coaches had learned football from Diya Football Club members first, who also helped organise the event, as the latter came on the invitation of Thar Foundation Manager Sabeen Shah. ‘We never knew any other sport besides cricket, but now in villages girls want to play football and so do boys,’ said Hanif.—Agencies

