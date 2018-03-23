AT long last it appears that the relevant quarters have woken up from a deep slumber to address the plight of poverty-stricken people in resource rich Thar where over the years one has only seen hundreds of deaths due to malnutrition and non-provision of proper health care facilities. Chairing a meeting on Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the establishment of Thar Foundation with the objective to develop social sector such as education, health, water supply and other such interventions.

There is no doubt that Thar possesses huge deposits of precious coal and despite start of work on exploiting these reserves, one has seen little activity on the part of either federal or provincial government to ensure provision of basic amenities of life to the local people. This is the reason that people are still dying in the area and just a few days back the outbreak of measles and malnutrition claimed the life of five children, taking the toll of children’s deaths to 123 alone this year. In this backdrop, we appreciate the Sindh government for finally giving ears to the cries and voices of these hapless people of Thar. Since the government is left with little time, we expect the initiative will not only remain on the paper but also given practical shape with full financial and administrative powers to execute the projects without any hiccup especially in the health and education sectors. It is important that sufficient health related facilities equipped with modern equipment and life-saving drugs are established in the area besides ensuring clean drinking water to the local people in order to check the mortality rate there. Quite recently, we also saw the provincial government announcing the resumption of free wheat distribution amongst Tharis after taking notice of the drought like situation in the desert region. The process of distribution of wheat needs to be started immediately to avoid further deaths due to malnutrition. At the same time, it is also important that the provincial government also takes initiative for training the youth in different market-oriented skills so that they could stand on their own feet and steer their families out of poverty.

