Thar continues to bleed

THAR is a resource rich district of the country but continues to bleed due to the sheer negligence of relevant quarters over the last many years. Death has become cheaper there. Four more infants died of malnutrition and disease in Thar district the other day taking the death toll this year alone to two hundred and sixty three.

We understand the situation is far worse in the area as local health officials have strongly been barred from sharing any details with the media about the deaths yet the fact of the matter is that successive federal and provincial governments had offered nothing to the Tharis except promises which were never fulfilled. The PPP government in Sindh, which just concluded its term, on many occasions was heard of taking steps towards improving lot of the people of the resource rich district but even today the situation is far worse as it has ever been. We say so given the news of deaths that continue to emanate from the poverty stricken region every now and then. We do not know what kind of outrageous catastrophe is needed to jolt the state and its machinery out of its stupor as not for months but for years, the region of Thar is in the headlines for all the bad news and yet reports of people’s plight has failed to cause much concern in administrative circles. The Supreme Court had also taken a suo motu notice of the situation in Thar and we expect that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case on a priority basis and pass an appropriate order envisaging some relief for the Tharis. Healthcare and education facilities need to be improved there on an emergent basis besides ensuring that the people have access to clean drinking water. In fact a clear roadmap needs to be evolved to bring overall improvement in the life of the people of Tharparkar, the area which is not only rich in coal but also has a great potential of tourism which if exploited truly can open new vistas of opportunities for local communities just as one sees on the other side of the border.

