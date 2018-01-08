Thar coal reserves likely to add 660MW

Staff Reporter

Badin

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company & Engro Power Generating Thar limited which is the largest project of Public Private Partnership in Pakistan with cost of at least Rs 200 billion, enters in its last phase. 70pc work of the project has been completed when 660 MWs power are expected to be added in national grid till 2019 and 5000 MW will be added till 2022.

These views were expressed by Manager Media and Communication, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company & Engro Power Generating Thar limited, Mr. Mohsin Babar while briefing the delegation of Badin Press Club led by Tanveer Ahmed Arain, president and Shoukat Memon, general Secretary Badin Press Club on the other day at Islamkot.

According to details, to prevail over current electricity crisis in Pakistan and to increase electricity production, Govt has taken some viable steps to generate power for its National grid. In this connection from Coal reservoirs consisting on one hundred 75 billion tons of coal existing on more than 9 thousand square kilometers from 20 thousand squares kilometers whole areas of coal, more than 660 MWs is expected to add in National Grid.

While briefing the journalists delegation, Mr. Babar told that beside, the project of Dr. Samar Mubarak, Govt of Sindh under the Public Private Partnership has made a contract with Sindh Engro Coal Mining and Engro power generating Company with worth of Rs.200 billion and the both companies had initiated the work in 2014 to generate the power amid steering up the power crises prevailing in the country. This project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and the work of the project was initiated with 54.7 pc partnership of Sindh Govt when 4pc of China and rest of other partners, he apprised the journalists. Babar told that Thar Coal is the world’s outstanding coal in its quality and expressed his hope that this coal will lead the country to its prosperity and development and to be proved as game changer to Pakistan.

He said that coal reserves in Thar are double from Saudi Arabia and Iran’s oil reserves and these reserves would help to get millions MWs of electricity for hundreds of the years adding that we can save $ 1.30 billion in a year by using coal for getting production of electricity. Mr. Babar told the journalists that for producing the electricity power we will reduce the price of power units till Rs. 10 and it will be lessen more till Rs. 05 later by using coal as we are bearing Rs.18 per unit by using franc oil for power generation.