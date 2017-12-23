Thar Coal project to be made part of CPEC: Ahsan

Our Correspondent

Tharparkar

Federal Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said decision had been taken to include Thar Coal project in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a ceremony in Tharparkar, he said Coal of Thar could provide more energy than the Saudi Arabia’s oil. He said Thar Coal would be a source to produce cheap electricity.

The interior minister said the Thar Coal project proved that huge achievements could be gained with collective efforts. He said Coal production would begin at 140 meters, adding work was going on expeditiously in Thar, and mining of minerals near 100 meters had already been carried out.

“I congratulate to the people of Thar over the development of Sindh,” the minister said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the dream of CPEC had now become a reality. He said wherever the electricity was produced, it was added into the national grid and then divided.

Talking about the country’s political situation, Ahsan Iqbal said there was no concept of sit-ins in other parts of the region.

“We should avoid the politics of leg pulling,” he said, and asked the opponents to leave politics of agitation and begin cooperative politics for Country’s development.

The minister said Pakistan had to face terrorism in the past but now the condition was far better.