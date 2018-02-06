Thar Coal project inevitable for economic progress

Mithi

A delegation including lawmakers, representatives of various political parties, civil society and journalists visited the site of Thar coal project the other day.

During the visit, they were briefed about the progress on the project.

The delegation members termed the Thar Coal as a historic project and said it was inevitable for the economic progress of Sindh.

An official of Thar Coal Project, Shams Uddin Sheikh, said that 70 percent development work had been completed ahead the stipulated time.

He said that under the Thar Foundation various developmental and social welfare projects were underway.