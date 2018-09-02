Thar children

The number of children dying of malnutrition in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to rise, as four more passed away recently. The Sindh health department said the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithi.

The deceased included two infants. The latest deaths have taken the toll in Tharparker to 35 this month alone. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in this remote region. A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among prominent countries with the highest infant mortality rate with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third. “Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.” The government of Sindh is requested to take serious steps to counter this issue since this problem needs continuous efforts.

AYAZ UMAR

Via email

