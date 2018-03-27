Thanks NADRA!

We are thankful to the authorities for opening a NADRA Office in Bulaida. Before the establishment of an office in Bulaida, the residents of the area were forced to travel to Turbat in connection with their CNIC; but now the facility is at their doorstep.

The credit for all this goes to Senator Mohammad Ismail Bulaidai. We really appreciate the authorities for this benevolent step for which we express our deep sense of gratitude.

FIDA BALOCH

Bulaida

