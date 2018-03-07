We feel joy and happiness in saying, “Thank You.” But why does a feeling of spontaneous gratitude give us joy? The mother (spiritual collaborator of Sri Aurobindo) said, ~ “There is nothing which gives you a joy equal to that of gratitude. One hears a bird sing, sees a lovely flower, looks at a little child, observes an act of generosity, reads a beautiful sentence, looks at the setting sun, no matter what, suddenly this comes upon you, this kind of emotion – indeed so deep, so intense – that the world manifests the Divine, that there is something behind the world which is the Divine.”

Indeed, the very utterance of the words ~ “thank you” ~ enables us to have yoga with the Divine. Since we are emphasizing on “you” in “thank you”, we find an opportunity to have a deep breath outside the confined room called “ego” for a short while though. In one of his immortal songs, Tagore said, ~ “Yes, I know, this is nothing but thy love, O beloved of my heart ~ this golden light that dances upon the leaves, these idle clouds sailing across the sky, this passing breeze leaving its coolness upon my forehead.”

We see how the gratitude of the poet is broadcasting a vibration of a sublime joy. Indeed, gratitude takes us out of our ego to feel the magic of oneness and to live infinity for a while. As Wayne Dyer said, “Give yourself a gift of five minutes of contemplation in awe of everything you see around you. Go outside and turn your attention to the many miracles around you. This five-minute-a-day regimen of appreciation and gratitude will help you to focus your life in awe.”

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

