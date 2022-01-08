‘Thank You UAE’ – Pakistani star couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal get Golden Visa

LAHORE – Pakistani celebrity couple – Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal – has received the coveted Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sana announced the development on Instagram where she shared a snippet from a Khaleej Times article announcing the same. “Thank you, UAE!” she captioned the post.

Talking to City Times, the Romeo Weds Heer star shared her excitement about being honoured by UAE, saying, “We are very thrilled and honoured to get this Golden Visa. We are very grateful to the UAE.”

Umair Jaswal also termed the honour as “an amazing feeling.”

“UAE has always been a second home to us, and we meet so many of our loved ones here, so being honoured with this visa is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Foreign nationals holding golden visa can live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. They can also hold 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.