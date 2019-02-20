With the help of a few lines, we want to say Thank you to Saudi Arabi for many reasons. Thank you, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from jails in the Kingdom. Thank you, Saudi Arabia has reduced visit visa fees drastically for Pakistanis effective from February 15, according to a press statement of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad.

The fee reduction has been announced ahead of the first official state visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan, beginning from Sunday. This decision will help hundreds of thousands of Pakistani nationals working in the Kingdom to bring family members on visit visas.

Thank you, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign a number of agreements and memorandum of understanding in many sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports during the high-profile royal visit.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

