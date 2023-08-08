AS people of Pakistan and Kashmiris all over the world observed ‘Youm-e-Istesal’ to protest against India’s illegal actions of August 05, 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has, once again, reiterated his country’s unequivocal support for Pakistan’s principled stand on the dispute and right of self-determination for Kashmiri people. He spoke highly of Pakistan’s steadfast support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and said Baku would stand firmly with Pakistan and Kashmiri on all forums including the United Nations.

The just stance of the Azeri President has not only further elevated his towering stature in the eyes of Kashmiris and people of Pakistan but also the image of his country in the comity of nations. This principled stand is in sharp contrast to the self-serving policies adopted by many other members of the international community that are reluctant to speak clearly in favour of the birth right of Kashmiris mainly because of their economic interests with India. Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have developed strong interstate relations that have grown into a strategic partnership. This partnership is based on mutual understanding and cooperation on various international issues. This relationship is characterized by strong political, cultural and economic bonds which were highlighted by a recent understanding between the two brotherly countries under which Azerbaijan agreed to provide LNG to Pakistan on concessional rates to help provide relief to businesses and households in Pakistan. This would be a memorable contribution of Azerbaijan to the economic growth of Pakistan and mitigate the sufferings of its people because of the crippling shortage of energy. Azerbaijan has also responded positively to proposals from Pakistan for investment in petro-chemical and solar sectors for the mutual good of the two peoples. The two countries have already agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and as part of this strategy the number of Pakistani students in Azerbaijan, which is currently at 750, would be increased. All these and similar other gestures of intensive engagement of the two countries in different spheres of life are reflective of the deep commitment of President Aliyev to the cause of progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.