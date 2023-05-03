‘Thank You Gen Asim Munir’: Posters praising Pakistan Army Chief appear in Indian-occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – In another bid to show solidarity and support with Pakistanis, Kashmiris have put up posters carrying pictures of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These posters appeared days after Pakistan’s top general reiterated a categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmation of all-out support for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle which apparently further solidified the resolve and rejuvenate their spirit and passion for freedom.

In the posters, Kashmiris praised COAS for showing solidarity with the residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir and to advance their cause of right to self-determination.

“Thank you Pakistan Army Chief, we are obliged to you for reiterating your national stance regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris’ cause,” the posters cited.

These pictures were displayed by Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.

Hurriyat leaders also commended General Syed Asim Munir for extending support to Kashmiris. Kashmiris maintained that they value their statement and are extremely grateful to Islamabad for unflinching support to their legitimate struggle.