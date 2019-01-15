Thank you friends!

It’s true that having a good friend is necessary for sharing the joys and the sorrows of life. When you are younger, you think that having too many friends is the actual profit that you earn but as you grow up, you realize that only a single good friend is sufficient for spending your whole life. Today, it is very difficult to find a good friend. Hanging out with friends, capturing pictures, doing naughtiness together are thought as the friendship signs. But, your true friend is the one who besides doing all this, stands with you in your troubles. I have a small but valuable friends circle.

Your true friend is one who reminds you of Allah when you are in trouble and the same, my friends do when I share my problem with them. They always support, appreciate and accept me for who I am. Therefore, I want to express my gratitude to them who taught me like a mother and chilled with me like a sister with my letter and also want to convey the message to find a friend who is by your side when you need them the most.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

