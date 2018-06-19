Thank you Chief Justice

Earlier in May, we heard that Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, took a Sou Motu notice on lavish taxes on mobile cards. To put things in order, a 100 PKR card would load almost 70 PKR to a user’s account and the rest would be deducted as Withholding Tax and GST etc. Now, in the latest hearing of this case, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered mobile telecommunication companies to suspend all taxes effective from June 13, 2018. The tax suspension will be held for 15 days and the future of this tax deduction or exemption will be decided on the basis of upcoming hearing.

Prior to this order, consumers were paying almost 42% tax on balance cards which included 19.5 percent Federal Excise Duty, 12.5 percent Withholding Tax and 10 percent service/maintenance charges. Although we have seen the emergence of social applications like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger for calling, a major portion of Pakistani population still relies on traditional calls to connect with each other. SMS and Calls are very expensive, data is bound to get cheaper as more and more people migrate to 3G/4G enabled Smartphones. I think it’s a very appreciable act among others carried out by honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan. I, as a citizen, Thank You Sir, for this greater service.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED

Karachi

