Thank to Allah children return to educational institutions: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday thanked the education ministers and authorities for taking all decisions regarding opening of educational institutions keeping in mind the precautions and safety measures.

In a tweet, the federal minister said ‘It took months to reopen schools as the COVID-19 pandemic was so deadly. Thanks to Allah Almighty that our children have returned to educational institutions today’. ‘May Allah give a long life and good fortune to children of all! Ameen’, he prayed.

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of schools and colleges across Pakistan have reopened today after remaining closed for more than six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These institutions have been reopened by the authorities after substantial decrease in COVID-19 cases and with strict directions to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) like wearing masks, maintaining social distance etc. The authorities have also warned those institutions failing to obey these rules will be closed.