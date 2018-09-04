Thalassemia programme staff get advance training: Yasmin

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that to make Thalassemia program more effective advanced training of concerned staff shall be arranged. She was chairing a high level meeting to review Thalassemia program here today. The Minister directed that blood donation drive should be continued on permanent basis.

“Thalassemia was a genetic problem and through public awareness it could be mostly avoided, also in case of cousin marriage blood test before wedding is important way of prevention” she observed.

The Minister Health wowed that all problems faced by Thalassemia program shall be solved out accordingly. “During the current year an amount of Rs.100 millions has been spent and Punjab Government will be moved to allocate further amount of Rs. 70 millions” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Meanwhile during a briefing by Project Management Unit (PMU) the Minister for Health directed that the companies which were supervising outsourced health facilities should be bound to extend their expertise to health department. She said advanced training of CT scan technicians will also be assured.

“Doctors should continue study of research work in health sciences even after coming in practical life” she advised. Minister health directed that process of issuance of health insurance cards to all districts should be completed by the end of November.

Share on: WhatsApp