Thalassemia patient becomes Pakistan Air Force pilot for a day

ISLAMABAD – It was a special Friday for Pakistani boy Abdullah Naveed, who clad in the Air Force uniform, got a chance to sit in the cockpit of a fighter aircraft.

Wishes of the boy, suffering from a blood disorder, came true as Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu made him a pilot for one day at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force.

Abdullah, who was all smiles in the pictures, arrived at the Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force gets the chance as ‘Make a Wish’ Foundation helped him the bright student to see his favorite place.

Arriving at the PAF air base, the boy — suffering from blood disorder– was given an honorary rank by Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood, and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way.

The high-spirit boy also gets the chance to hop into a fighter aircraft and visited various units and wings of the base. During the visit, Abdullah’s parents and foundation official accompanied him.

After having the experience of a lifetime, Abdullah was thrilled and was apparently delighted. Pakistan Air Force along with the nation wished Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and realization of his dream.