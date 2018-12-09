Thalassaemia test to be made mandatory before marriage: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hosted a launcheon for patients suffering from thalassaemia, here on Sunday at the 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The chief minister shook hands with all children and lovingly talked to them all.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said: ‘We wish these children spend a happy and comfortable life, and we will do every possible effort for the purpose’.

He said that an effective awareness campaign was needed against the disease. He said this was an inherited disease and it could be uprooted by adopting preventive measures.

The CM announced that the Punjab government would table a bill in the provincial assembly soon to make thalassaemia test mandatory before marriage. He said the scope of thalassaemia test laboratory would be extended to divisional level and in the second phase, it would be extended to district level.

He said the Punjab government would provide all-out resources for prevention of thalassaemia. There is a lot of room for improvement in the health sector.

‘I am personally witness to problems of healthcare sector and I have seen patients dying in my hands due to lack of medical facilities,’ the CM added. The PTI government would work round-the-clock for improvement in the health sector, he added. ‘In the five years term of the PTI government, we will take measures for improvement of the health sector that have never been taken for the last 70 years. We will bring about a real change in the health sector,’ Usman Buzdar added.

He said that there would be no shortage of funds for the health sector. Dr Yasmin Rashid is an active health minister and she is working diligently, the CM added.

He said that for the care and treatment of thalassaemia patients, the services of individuals, doctors and institutions are praiseworthy. He said all segments of society should work closely to defeat thalassaemia. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that thalassaemia patients were living as productive members of society and the thalassaemia prevention programme was working effectively in Punjab.

President Thalassaemia Federation of Pakistan Lt-Gen (retd) Moeenuddin Haider said that running of thalassaemia prevention programme by the Punjab government was praiseworthy. He said that this sector would improve further due to public-private partnership. Secretary Thalassaemia Federation Punjab Dr Syed Hussnain Jafferi said that thalassaemia prevention programme of the Punjab government was being implemented in 36 districts. Thalassaemia labs are working in four big cities including Lahore.

