Thailand women’s cricket team managed to beat Pakistan to register a historic win in the Women’s Asia Cup at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan opted to bat against a much more inexperienced side but once again faltered with their batting posting a modest 116-5 on the board.

Sidra Amin once again led the team in scoring adding 64 of Pakistan’s 116 runs from 56 balls courtesy of six boundaries. The rest of the lineup failed to deal with the slowness of the wicket with Muneeba Ali the second-highest scorer for Pakistan with 15 runs.

Thailand’s bowlers used the conditions to keep the runs in check with Sornnarin Tippoch the pick of the bowling unit finishing with figures of 4-0-20-2.

With a modest total on the board, Pakistan’s bowlers did the best they could to stretch the game as much as possible but were thwarted by Natthakan Chantham every step of the way.

The right-handed batter smashed 61 runs off just 51 balls which included five fours and two sixes to keep her side rolling to a memorable win. Thailand still needed 16 runs from two overs with the 19th just going six runs courtesy of a brilliant Nida Dar who removed Chantham as well.

Dar finished with 2-26 while Tuba Hasan had 2-18 from her overs.

Rosenan Kanoh then saw her side home, smashing Diana Baig for four on the penultimate ball to give Thailand its first win of the Women’s Asia Cup.

Pakistan, despite suffering their first loss, remains second on the table. They will take on India in their next fixture tomorrow.