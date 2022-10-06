Thailand mass shooting: Man kills 34 at day-care

Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand mass shooting when a former policeman stormed a day-care centre on Thursday, with police reporting that he killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead.

There were Twenty-two children among the victims of the suspected gunman, who police said had been discharged from the service for drug-related reasons.

According to international media, the man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region. In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations. – Agencies