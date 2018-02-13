Thailand excellent export destination: LCCI chief

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid has said that potential to export Thailand from Pakistan is far more diversified and sizeable than the current one.

He was speaking at the Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Board of Trade of Thailand. Deputy Secretary General Mr. Kasemsit Pathomsak, Section Project Manager, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Ltd Kulkanlaya Kritnoi, Managing Director MICAP Machineries Ltd Mingpant Chaya, Thai businessmen and the LCCI delegation members also spoke on the occasion and showed keen interest in partnership with their counterparts.

According to a message received here, the LCCI President said that Pakistan is already exporting cotton, fish and other sea food, knitted fabric, meat, raw hides & skins, machinery, medical & optical apparatus and pharmaceutical products etc to Thailand but side need to work more. He said that both Pakistan and Thailand have very strong credentials to give new strengths to their respective economies as both the countries have good geographical locations making them a safe heaven for investment.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that the fact remains that the volume of trade between the two countries is much below their respective potential on various sectors of the economy and the lack of dissemination of information could be one of the biggest reasons.

He said that the import and export profiles of the two countries indicate that there is a potential of increasing Pakistan’s export to Thailand, while Pakistan also has huge potential of importing goods from Thailand. He said that business-to-business contacts and one-to-one meetings are the most productive means of marketing a country’s products.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan is strategically located and is a gateway to the markets of Central Asian Republics and the Gulf countries. Any investment made in Pakistan will find markets in the entire region surrounding Pakistan. Industrial parks development will be a good choice for Thai business tycoons as they will surely be supported by Pakistan government as well.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that Thai investors who are interested to weigh up the energy sector of Pakistan especially untapped potential of coal and renewable/alternate energy would be facilitated all the way. He said that the LCCI is desirous of developing a close linkage among the business support organizations for ensuring continuity in mutual efforts of both the countries to increase the volume of trade between two countries.