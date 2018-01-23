Texworld Apparel Sourcing in Paris from Feb 11

TDAP to organize Pakistan Pavilion

Observer Report

Islamabad

In the February 2017 Edition, a total of 1,004 exhibitors participated at Texworld/Apparel Sourcing. The fair re-corded 13,527 visitors from 110 countries. Visitors come from all over Europe with a large number of buyers from UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy & Germany.

It has been a decade that TDAP has been participating in both the editions of Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris.

Fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries like Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan.

Pakistan will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for this 2018 spring edition.

Messe Frankfurt plan to launch Leatherworld Paris from 17 – 20 September 2018, which will also be held along with the Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris Autumn Edition at the same venue and same time.

Leather World Paris will contain tannery as well as finished leather goods. These will range from leather garments to accessories such as Bags, Shoes and other Fashion Products. Over the years, a large number of leather brands have been requesting a section of leather inside the show.