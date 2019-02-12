Textile sector gets Rs14b in 7 months under PM export package

Islamabad

The Textile industry has received Rs 14 billion during the first seven months of the current fiscal year under the Prime Minister’s exports enhancement package in duty draw backs and exports of modern machinery for growth of textile sector, official sources said.

The textiles sector would get additional Rs115 billion through the package during next five years for increasing the textile exports, Secretary Textiles and industry, Iftikhar Babar told APP here on Tuesday. He said that for the promotion of textile sector and textile led exports, the the government has rationalized price of energy including electricity and gas to help the industry grow in the country. He said that it was among top priorities of the government to create conducive business environment for textiles sector to enhance external trade and earn foreign exchange reserves. Iftikhar, replying to a question, said the government had planned to expand coverage areas under the Export Enhancement Package to other industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals. He said that the government had also given relaxation on the import of textile machinery for bringing about modernization.—APP

