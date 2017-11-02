Textile machinery imports up by 26.53pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Textile machinery imports into the country increased by 26.53 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (July-September) as compared to the same period of last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to the data provided by the PBS, Textile machinery worth $146,384 were imported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $115,694 of last year. Construction and Mining machinery worth $100,524 were imported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $117,666 of last year. Construction and mining machinery imports into the country decreased by 14.57 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. Power Generating Machinery worth $697,287 were imported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $836,331 of last year. Power Generating Machinery imports into the country decrease by 16.63 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. Office Machine including data worth $99,674 were imported during the first quarter as compared to $148,327 of last year. Office Machine imports into the country decrease by 32.80 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.