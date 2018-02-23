Textile exports surge 7.18pc

Islamabad

The textile exports from the country increased by 7.18 percent during the first seven months of current fiscal year as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The overall textile exports from the country were recorded at $7.728 billion during July-January (2017-18) against the exports of $7.21 billion during July-January (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The products that contributed in positive growth in external trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 48.72 percent by going up from $36.95 million last year to $54.955 million during the current fiscal year.

Similarly, knitwear increased from $1.373 billion to $1.555 billion, showing growth of 13.27 percent while the exports of yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased from $13.796 million to $17.925 million, an increase of 29.93 percent.

During the period under review, the bedwear exports from the country increased by 5.62 percent, from $1.236 billion to $1.3 billion while the towels’ exports increased from 1.01 percent from $449.998 million to $454.537 million.

The export of readymade garments increased by 13.93 percent by growing from $1.3 billion to $1.48 billion while the exports of art, silk and synthetic textile increased by 93.54 percent, from $105.48 million to $172.461 million.

During the period under review, the exports of made up articles (excluding towels and bedwear) also increased by 6.72 percent, from $371.64 million to $396.27 million.

Meanwhile, the textile products that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 1.42 percent, from $749.923 million to $739.267 million while the exports of cotton (carded or combed) decreased by 95.71 percent from $0.210 million to $0.009 million.

The exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 33.39 percent, by declining from $85.55 million to $56.98 million, the PBS data revealed.—APP