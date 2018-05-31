Textile exports increased by 8.13% in 10 months

Islamabad

The exports in textile and clothing increased by 8.13 percent during first 10 months of current fiscal year, as compared to same period of last year. According to the latest data , the textile group’s exports of Pakistan jumped to 11.13 billion during July to April 2017-18, against the exports worth of $10.3 billion during July to January 2016-17, Radio Pakistan reported. The products that contributed in positive growth in external trade include raw cotton, knitwear, yarn, bed wear exports, towels, ready-made garments, silk and synthetic textile.—APP