Texas mass shooting: Entire police force suspended

Texas: In anticipation of the findings of an investigation into the Texas mass shooting in May, in which 19 students and two instructors died, the school district in Uvalde, Texas, suspended all police officers on Friday, according to a statement from the district.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department’s operations have been suspended “for a time,” according to the district. According to its website, the police department has five policemen and one security guard.

The district is awaiting the findings of an investigation into the shooting at Robb Elementary School conducted by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and a third party, which are anticipated to be made public later this month.

The district said that “recent developments have unearthed significant concerns with department operations” as the reason for its decision to suspend the police force.

The district also said that as a “result of the recent developments,” one officer, Lieutenant Miguel Hernandez, was placed on administrative leave. Ken Mueller, the director of student services, was also placed on administrative leave and will retire, the district said in its statement.

Texas mass shooting: At least 21 dead including 19 children in primary school attack

The police department has been under investigation for its response to the shooting in May, including delays by officers in reaching the gunman while he was holed up in a classroom. – Agencies