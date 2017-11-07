TEVTA to work in agriculture, livestock, dairy and IT sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Techincal Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will start courses in the agriculture, dairy, livestock and IT sector in collaboration with USAID.

While adressing a meeting in this regard on Monday at TEVTA Secretariat. He said that recently it was decided in a meeting with USAID officials that soon short courses will be started in these sector. He went on saying that USAID is also interested to start courses for females specially the beautition course.

Women consist half of our countrys population therefore they should be given equal oppurtunities , he said adding that this is the reason that TEVTA is focusing more on female technical and vocational training.

Irfan further said besides USAID, TEVTA is already working with China, Germany, Turkey and Sri Lanka. He said that TEVTA is the most active authority working for technical and vocational education in country.

Currently courses are being started as per Industry’s demand which is resulting in that graduates are getting jobs inside country and other countries as well.