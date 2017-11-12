TEVTA wants to work with Wales for skilled workers

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Shiekh has said that TEVTA wanted to work with Wales and will prepare youth per Wales requirements because there is huge demand of technical and vocational skilled labour.

While talking to Member National Assembly Wales and Shadow Minister for Skills and Science Muhammad Asghar in meeting at TEVTA Secretariat Irfan Qaiser said that we are interested the collaboration in starting English Language course as well in Automechanics sector. Besides, specially designed courses for senior citizens and disabled person can also started as per the collaboration.

He went on saying that its his long lasting wish that a nursing course will be started by TEVTA as per international standards therefore we are interested if any hospital of Wales could help us in this regard.

He also informed Minister that TEVTA beleives to provide equal oppurtunities to females and it has already started several courses sepcially for females. Recently started female driving courses recieved excellent response from public, he added. Chairman furter told that he will visit Wales current month and will finalize all the things related to starting the courses. Irfan went on saying that all the nations especially Europian countries achieved progress after focusing and investing in TVET sector.