TEVTA, USAID to grant Rs250m to S Punjab’s youth in agri, sectors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and USAID to grant upto Rs 250 million to 1000 youngsters of Southern Punjab in agriculture and livestock sector.

A meeting between Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and delegation of USAID was held at TEVTA Secretariat. USAID delegation was consisted of Chief of Part Muhammad Hanif, Imran Chaudhry and Asad Zahoor.

While talking to delegation Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that TEVTA along with USAID will provide grant to those TEVTA pass outs who had got training in agriculture and livestock sector. The amount of grant will be Rs 250 million around Rs 100 million will be awarded by USAID and other amount will be managed by TEVTA in collaboration with different NGOs including Akhuwat Foundation.

He went on saying that TEVTA has already been working with Akhuwat Foundation in a similar manner as loan of Rs 1000 million is being given to more than 18,000 students. Therefore working in a similar model by adding USAID will be a new experience, he added.

He added that there is huge potential in livestock and agriculture sector in Pakistan as both departments have huge share in GDP and economy of country. Therefore if we will support our youth in these sector then we can not only increase their share in the GDP and economy but we will be also able to modernize both these sector, he said.

Chairman TEVTA said that both of these sectors are key source of income for millions of people living in southern Punjab and many of youngster need financial assistance in these sectors. Another important aspect of this program will be encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth by providing them interest free loans, he said.

The reason behind this project is the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for Southern Punjab and TEVTA is following same vision. TEVTA is already working for the welfare and empowerment of youth in Southern Punjab as there are several colleges, institutes and training centers are working there, he observed adding that TEVTA is also keeping alive the tradition of Blue Pottery of Southern Punjab by training more youngsters.

Muhammad Hanif of USAID was of the view that there is huge livestock and agriculture sector in Southern Punjab. Especially the livestock sector which is fulfilling the needs of not Punjab but for whole Pakistan, therefore this project will bring positive change in these sectors and lives of people, he said.