TEVTA-TRG to train 2000 youth to work at call centres

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA in collaboration with world’s leading support company TRG will provide Call Center Customer Support training 2000 youth across the Punjab.

In this Chief Executive Officer TRG Nadeem Elahi had meeting with Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh here on Thursday at TEVTA Secretariat. While addressing the meeting Irfan Qaiser Sheikh went on saying that TEVTA started its pilot project of training of call centers along with TRG one year ago. Around 200 youngsters were train as per the pilot project, he said adding that those are doing job with TRG’s subsidiary Ibex at Rs 30 thousand per month.

Chairman TEVTA added, “TEVTA now plans to expand this project to train upto 2000 youngsters across the province which will be provided more updated technology”. By completing this training course, youngsters will be able to earn upto Rs 50 thousand per month, he said.

He said that TEVTA where providing technical and vocational training as per the needs of the industry, it is now expanding its services to latest needs of the market where huge scope is awaiting for our youth.