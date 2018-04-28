TEVTA to upgrade curricula to meet int’l standards of technical education

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will upgrade the curriculum of its DAE program as there is dire need to update it. He said that TEVTA is striving to take benefits from modern trends of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) of China, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan and other countries.

While addressing the meeting regarding annual performance of Academics Department of TEVTA here on Friday, Chairman TEVTA went on saying that curriculum of Electronics, Metallurgy, Petrochemicals, Mechanical, Electrical and Civil will be upgraded on emergency basis.

He was of the view that TEVTA is already in consultation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) regarding upgradation and modernizing the curriculum. In this regard a survey of industries, requirement of manpower and identification of different areas had already been completed, he informed the meeting.

TEVTA further said that another reason for improving DAE curricula is that pass out of DAE could avail the job opportunities which will be created by China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). TEVTA had already started several CPEC centered courses by keeping in view the aim that our youth after completion of these courses will be part of this game changer project, he said adding that therefore upgrading the DAE curricula is also part of this.

Irfan added that TEVTA is producing largest number of graduates every year and in recent years it has become the largest organization in South Asian countries which is providing technical and vocational education. We have 400 institutes where more than 2 lac students are studying at a time, he said.

Besides increasing the number of students, TEVTA’s major focus is increasing the quality of the students are being studies, he said adding that that’s why both quality and quantity is being equally treated.