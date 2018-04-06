TEVTA to train youth for furniture industry: Irfan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA in collaboration with Pakistan Furniture Council will start short course to meet the increasing demand of furniture industry.

In this regard a delegation of CEO Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq and Dr Waqar Chaudhry called upon Chairman TEVTA here on Thursday at TEVTA Secretariat. Talking to delegation, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that this course will be held under the super vision of world’s best master trainers.

He went on saying that the meeting also decided that syllabus in this regard will be finalized in a week and final agreement will be signed very soon. Chairman TEVTA further said that this four month long course will be held simultaneously at Lahore, Gujrat and Chiniot whereas classes will be held in two shifts.

In first phase 500 students will be trained through course however, we want that our graduate of this course will get salary of at least Rs 22 thousand per month. He further explained that Pakistan’s furniture industry is playing crucial part in country’s exports as well as providing employment to millions of people.

Many of people connected with the industry are working for decades but now after technology has arrived, its difficult for them to continue work with old traditions, he said adding that therefore there is dire need to revamp and update them as per the latest technology and modern equipment.

This course will actually provide people connected to this industry as well youngster all the updated training so the industry will remain alive, he said. Irfan added that people having training of this course will be given priority in the industry as they will also be provided on job training.

CEP Pakistan Furniture Council Kashif Ashfaq observed that he provides 100 percent guarantee of employment for the graduates of this course. PFC will participate fifty percent in the expense of master trainers in order to help TEVTA in training youth for use, he said.