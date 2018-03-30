TEVTA to teach Chinese language to Customs officials

Salim Ahmed

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Pakistan Customs’ Modern Customs Collectorate signed memorandum of understanding on Thursday for learning of Chinese language for customs officials as well the starting up courses on import export documentati-

on.

The MoU was signed by Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and Collector MCC Jamil Nasir at TEVTA Secretariat. Speaking on this occasion, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that according to MOU Chinese language teachers will be provided by TEVTA for teaching language course to employees of MCC Lahore at Mughalpura Dry Port.

He also said all expenses will be bear by TEVTA and the certificates will be issued by TEVTA, while MCC will provide class rooms or labs having all facilities for Chinese Language course at the Dry port.

Talking about the course of import export documentation, Irfan said that TEVTA will start this course at one of its institute in Lahore for youngsters whereas it will also revise the course curriculum with the consultation of MCC according to their requirements.

However, MCC will provide experts as well as material for revision of curriculum and list of trainers if so required by

He said that classes of Chinese language will start from April 2. He said around 200 to 250 students will be able to get admission in the import export course.