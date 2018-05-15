TEVTA to register 300 institutions soon

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will register 300 private, government and semi government institutions in current year. While addressing a meeting regarding reviewing the performance of Academic Audit and Registration Wing here on Monday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh went on saying that currently the registration of more than 187 institutions is in process which will be finalized very soon.

He said that the registration process was made more easy, simple and transparent this year after revamping. This act was done to facilitate more and more institutions which usually approach TEVTA for affiliations and registrations, he added. This year we have already set a target of imparting technical and vocational education to more than 40 thousands across the Punjab, he said adding that by easing the registration process this number may increase than the already settled target.

Chairman TEVTA observed that TEVTA also registered around 260 institutions in which 30 thousand students were enrolled. Besides, TEVTA has its own 400 institutions in every nook and corner of Punjab through which it is serving the youth of largest populated province of Pakistan.