TEVTA, Tech Valley to provide 500 Google career certificate scholarships

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Tech Valley Pakistan sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Google Career Certificate Program Scholarships to 500 youngsters across Punjab.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq whereas senior officials of TEVTA were also present on occasion.

While speaking on occasion, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana shared the details and importance of the MoU and explained that this MoU will help our youngsters to get digital education and skill development, especially those in rural areas.

He added that these courses include IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics, Project Management, UX Design, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Advanced Data Analytics, Advanced Business Intelligence, and Cyber Security.

He said that through this partnership, Tech Valley Pakistan will be providing up to 500 scholarships of the Google Career Certificates program to TEVTA Punjab. The program is designed to provide learners with the skills and knowledge necessary to launch a career in high-growth fields such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital marketing. With the support of Tech Valley Pakistan, we can offer our learners access to high-quality digital education and skill development programs that can help them excel in their careers, he added.

Akhtar Abbas Bharwana went on to say that this partnership will enhance the opportunities for employability for our youth furthermore it will also bridge the skills gap in Pakistan by providing learners with access to digital education and skill development opportunities. “Most importantly, we will have a special focus on women and rural areas to provide equal opportunities for all”, he added.

CEO Tech Valley Pakistan Umar Farooq said that this is a pilot project and initially we are offering 500 scholarships for our youth which will be increased in the second phase.

He further explained that these courses are available online by paying $250 to $500 but Tech Valley along with TEVTA will provide these courses free of cost in Punjab. He added that this partnership is an excellent opportunity to bridge the skills gap in Pakistan, empower individuals and communities, and promote equal opportunities for all.