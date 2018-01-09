TEVTA to start short courses of paramedics: Chairman

Staff Reporter

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is going to start different short courses with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZBMU) and Women Camber of Commerce and Industries (WCCI). In this regard TEVTA signed two different Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) were inked with both organizations here on Monday.

Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Vice Chancellor SZBMU Dr Javed Akram and other officials were present on occasion. Talking about details of courses, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser said that three types of courses will be started with SZBMU for paramedics which include courses for Assistant Nursing, Assistant Pharmacist . These courses will be started in April this year, he added. He said that through this partnership we will be able to provide market need based training because the SZBMU has the expertise in this specific field.

Irfan also observed that it was a wish of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to provide medical training to our youth which will charge low fee from students. There are several institutions offering such courses but they are charging heavy fees which bare common man from getting admission in these courses, he said adding youth belonged to underprivileged class will be able to get training through this partnership.

He also revealed that German organization GIZ will establish a state of the art lab in this regard. Talking about other training program with WCCI Irfan Qaiser further explained that this partnership will provide skills to women. The course of paramedics is also very helpful for females, he said. While speaking on occasion, Dr Javed Akram was of the view that ratio of doctors worldwide is four nurses against one doctor but things are inverse in our country. There is dire need to work in this sector to fill the room available in paramedics training, he said.